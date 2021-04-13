Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pentair by 918.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

