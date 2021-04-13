Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,672 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,900,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 410,474 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,231 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 572,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 331,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

