Truist Financial Corp Has $2.14 Million Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,809,000 after buying an additional 549,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after buying an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Yandex by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,549,000 after buying an additional 331,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Yandex by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,626,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,160,000 after buying an additional 129,326 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 184.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

