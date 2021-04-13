Truist Financial Corp Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KRG shares. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

KRG opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 282.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.