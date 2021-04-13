Truist Financial Corp Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after buying an additional 1,216,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,990,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

