Truist Financial Corp Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $328.34 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

