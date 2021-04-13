Truist Financial Corp Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSE FFC opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.