Truist Financial Corp Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,295 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,457.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 114,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NWL opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

