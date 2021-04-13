Truist Financial Corp Has $2.33 Million Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 132.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.30% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 629,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 321,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 111,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 91,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

