Truist Financial Corp Has $2.41 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

