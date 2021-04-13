Truist Financial Corp Has $2.50 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after buying an additional 311,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

