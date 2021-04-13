Truist Financial Corp Invests $2.16 Million in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cimarex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.