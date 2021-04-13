Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,640 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $103,878,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $73,761,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 380,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,066,000 after acquiring an additional 220,299 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

