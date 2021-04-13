Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,260 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

