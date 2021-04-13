Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 408.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,991,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

