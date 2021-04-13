Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 148.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 194,353 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

