Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 195.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 338,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,274,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 281,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

