Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 442.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYT opened at $263.34 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.18.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

