Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of NewMarket worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NewMarket by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU opened at $385.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $332.45 and a 52 week high of $458.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.