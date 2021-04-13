Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of J2 Global worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000.

Shares of JCOM opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $124.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

