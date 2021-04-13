Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,275 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76.

