Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,560 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,155 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of CLF opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

