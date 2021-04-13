Truist Financial Corp Sells 18,106 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,659,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

