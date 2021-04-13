Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,851 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD stock opened at $185.70 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $88.16 and a 1-year high of $203.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.48.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.