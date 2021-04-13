Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,198 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $216,646,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $58,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,185,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 526,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

