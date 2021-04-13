Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,842 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 290,532 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 47,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

