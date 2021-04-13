Truist Financial Corp Sells 767 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.