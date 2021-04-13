Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

TFC traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,392,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,756. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

