Truist Financial Trims Markel (NYSE:MKL) Target Price to $1,150.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,186.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,401. Markel has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,193.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,133.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,040.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,153,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

