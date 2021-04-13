Truist Financial Upgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to “Buy”

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $63.58. 8,668,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,554,674. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $201,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 853,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 149.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

