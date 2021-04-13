Truist Securities Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,543.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,537.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,440.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,379.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 183.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $752.23 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

