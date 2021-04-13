Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Equities researchers at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APEI. William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $626.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in American Public Education by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

