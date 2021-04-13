Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report $151.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $152.26 million. Trupanion posted sales of $111.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $665.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $668.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $839.85 million, with estimates ranging from $825.10 million to $854.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,889.53 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $126.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $754,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,062 shares of company stock valued at $14,563,474. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,367,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

