Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

TRUP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,655. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,923.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,121.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,062 shares of company stock worth $14,563,474. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 289,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

