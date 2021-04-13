Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Tops $0.81

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $203.89 million and $38.76 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00267617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00667204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,648.56 or 0.99618500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.83 or 0.00923591 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.