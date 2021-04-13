TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Achieves $356.02 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $356.02 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $4.36 or 0.00006917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00055854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.18 or 0.00638798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032467 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,748,754 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

