TrustVerse Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,132.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $9,132.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00055661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00623446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00037913 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars.

