TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in March

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

