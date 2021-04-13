TTC (TTC) Market Cap Reaches $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00053255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00621534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038808 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.