TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TC stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.14. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.17. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

