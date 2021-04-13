Tudor Pickering Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

CNQ traded down C$0.34 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.10. 1,418,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,299. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.55 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.20 billion and a PE ratio of -102.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,875 shares of company stock worth $3,671,207.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

