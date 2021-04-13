TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 383.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TUI in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Commerzbank lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. TUI has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

