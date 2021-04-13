Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 31.17 ($0.41).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLW. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

In related news, insider Les Wood purchased 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £456.30 ($596.16).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 45.21 ($0.59) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.29. The company has a market capitalization of £643.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.