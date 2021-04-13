Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THBIY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. stock remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

