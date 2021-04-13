Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Short Interest Down 81.0% in March

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Turmeric Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TMPM opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Turmeric Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.