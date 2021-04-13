Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Down to $51.34

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.34, but opened at $49.72. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $947.65 million, a P/E ratio of 122.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.