Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to post sales of $25.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $5.07 million to $125.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

TPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

