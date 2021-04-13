Tutti Frutti (TFF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $426,900.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $426,900.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00019758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00625441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00038286 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,761,960 coins and its circulating supply is 76,406,964 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

