Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Apr 13th, 2021


Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Tuya has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

