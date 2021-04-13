TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.01 and traded as high as C$2.28. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 14,200 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVA.B. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.65 million and a PE ratio of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.01.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

